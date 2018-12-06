Spokesman for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, said on Wednesday the Federal Government recovered various sums of money, including N7.8 billion through its whistle-blowing policy.Keyamo, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt at an anti-corruption symposium organised by an advocacy group, Rivers Unity House, in conjunction with the All Progressives Congress, stated that the £280m and $32 m were also recovered by the Federal Government as part of its fight against corruption.The lawyer said apart from the money, 407 mansions were seized from their owners by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.Keyamo told participants at the symposium that 290 exotic cars were seized from their owners by the anti-graft agency.On the recovered money, he explained that part of it was abandoned in accounts, which were opened with fictitious names.He pointed out that owners of such bank accounts had no bank verification numbers, adding that photographs of dead persons were used to open such accounts.Keyamo said, “Such bank accounts were opened in connivance with some bank officials. The money was abandoned in bank accounts opened with fake names and without BVN.“Some were opened, using passport photographs of dead people and those who opened these bank accounts work together with officials of the banks.”Delivering a lecture during the event, a university don, Professor Eme Ekekwe, expressed the need for all Nigerians to join the war against corruption.Ekekwe, who is a senior lecturer in the University of Port Harcourt, stated that the fight against graft should not be left for President Buhari alone.