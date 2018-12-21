



The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has outlined its expectations from those vying for the presidency in 2019.





It insists those interested in the nation’s top office should have an articulate and thorough blueprint that will catapult the country to be among the comity of great nations.





The acting Chairman of ACF, Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande, made this demand known yesterday when he received the presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, at the forum’s secretariat in Kaduna.





According to him, candidates must be ready to run issue-based campaigns and refrain from all forms of incitement.





“We expect to see genuinely, the very positive and pragmatic policies and measures put in place to fight against corruption, insecurity, impunity, anarchy and a host of other disingenuous activities which, if not effectively contained, would certainly be the bane of our progress and development as a people and one cohesive nation,” he said.





Kwande said however that the ACF is a non-partisan, non-political, non-religious body which tries to promote peace, unity, justice and the rule of law, with the main thrust to promoting and protecting the interest and development of North and its people.





He said in the spirit of its non-partisan disposition, the ACF will not align with an individual or political party but will strive to weigh the scale on what is good for the North in particular, and the overall good of the nation.





“ACF therefore appeals to you leaders of your various political parties to ensure that you live by the letters and spirit of the Abuja Peace Accord put up by the National Peace Committee under the Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), which you all signed and pledged to uphold.





Earlier, Olawepo had solicited the support of the ACF as the foremost socio-political group in the north in his bid to contest the presidency.





He said the ACF should consider him being the first among the presidential candidates to come to the forum for blessing.





The presidential candidate said he has the capacity to create jobs having done so in his personal capacity in the past couple of years.





He recalled that Nigeria used to be one united entity where beliefs and ethnic background do not determine a person’s fate.





He added that he was striving to bring Nigeria back to the pre-1960 era where there was cohesion and unity among its people.