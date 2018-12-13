The Prophet with Global Gospel Mandate, Joshua Iginla has revealed signs God showed him ahead of the 2019 general elections.





Iginla, while giving a sermon in his church, warned Nigerians to pray against military coup” and rape of our democracy as we prepare for the 2019 elections.”





According to him, “we should pray not to see military everywhere when we ought to see civilians.”





The cleric also warned Nigerians to pray against manipulation of election results, adding that God showed him that the signs are not good and that if allowed to come to pass, the church will suffer the effect more.





He said: “One of the things God is showing me is that the will of the people should reflect in the election results. We should pray against manipulation of 2019 elections. The result should not be delayed unnecessarily.





“I am not advising but telling you what God showed me. So that people should not be aggrieved and take laws into their own hands.





“Secondly, we should pray against cancelling of votes in some areas. The signs I see are not good and if they should come to pass the church will suffer.





“Thirdly, we should pray that our democracy should not go under pressure. This beautiful democracy should not be raped. If the church refused to pray they will be under serious persecution. Else we would be forced to become prayer warriors over night.”





Consequently, he raised a two-day fasting and prayers on Thursday, December 13th and Friday, December 14th, 2018 to avert the negative signs.



