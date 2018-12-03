



The Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Oluremi Tinubu, has stated that the defection of some top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other parties have taught President Muhammadu Buhari some lesson.





According her, the scenario opened the eyes of the President to know those who have his interest at heart, adding that efforts to blackmail Buhari will not work.





She made this known during a media briefing to announce her campaign at the weekend.





Tinubu said that the president has certainly learnt from the issue that not everyone has his good intention at heart even if he embraced all.





She told reporters: “For the leadership (issue) in the Senate I experienced it and I believe the president also learnt from what happened. We don’t have to say that we are preventing it, because most of the work he could have done, if we had the right leadership we wouldn’t have been going through what we are going through today.





“So, I believe that the president would have learnt one thing or two because when he came in, he said he doesn’t belong to anybody, but I know that by this time, he knows those people who belong to him.





“He will know that some people have his best interest at heart and some don’t! What can the president do to smoothen relations between the executive and the legislature between now and May 29, 2019? I don’t think much can be done now. It will lead to blackmail.





“For me, we are going to run and walk with what we have and I don’t think a PDP administration has much to offer us. They are the ones who got us into this rot in the first place and we are trying to get out of it.





“To me, there is hope returning back to this nation and Nigerians should give the APC led administration another four years and they can decide thereafter. Four years is not enough for any president to make….





“He is not a magician to just wave a wand and everything is back to normal. We didn’t get there overnight. Executive and parliamentary parley I think is gone. The president will still try and I think he is doing that, but that is why I said that it is more of blackmail but politics is like blackmail and I think he would be able to handle it.





“But I don’t see our president yielding to blackmail and I think Nigeria needs such people. And I pray that he would remain focused and continue to steer the ship so that we can have a safe landing.”



