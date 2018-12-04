



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.





Onochie stated that the former Vice President plans to scrap the poverty alleviation programmes instituted by the Buhari government if he gets to be elected as President.





She said this while reacting to a remark made by Abubakar during his rally in Sokoto, that he will end poverty if elected.





Sharing a photograph of foods with N500 notes which she claimed was handed over to people who attended the rally, Onochie claimed that the Waziri of Adamawa purchased PDP presidential ticket with billions.





In a tweet, Onochie wrote: “Keep them in poverty, then give them handouts – Atiku in Sokoto yesterday.





“That’s why they are angry about our poverty alleviation programme, the Social Investment Programmes that empower traders, small and medium entrepreneurs and the poor, to improve their earnings and have better standards of living.





“Let’s go to the next level, with the man who cares. #NextLevelWithBuhari.





“He loots billions, buys the PDP candidacy in Billions, spends millions of dollars chasing impossible forgiveness from America.





“Plans to scrap the poverty alleviation programmes of the @MBuhari Administration, so he can continue to insult Nigerians. #NextLevelWithBuhari.”