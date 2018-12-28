



The Nigerian army says it will clear the Boko Haram “terrorists” hiding in Baga, a town in Borno state.





On Thursday,insurgents attacked the headquarters of the 7 brigade multinational joint task force (MNJTF) at Baga and hoisted their flag in the town.





In a statement, Sani Usman, director army public relations, said soldiers are in pursuit of the sect members, while officers of the air force have been mobilised and are engaging the “fleeing terrorists”.





He denied that the town had fallen to Boko Haram, promising to keep the public updated with reports.

“Please recall that yesterday, Wednesday 26th December 2018 suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked the headquarters of 7 Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Baga, Borno State, at about 7.00pm,” the statement read.





“The troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight to repel the attack throughout the night, while Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE sent in reinforcement who are in hot pursuit of the terrorists. Similarly, a Search and Rescue team has been constituted.





“The Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists. Unfortunately, a naval personnel was killed in action. So far, no further details of casualties yet as efforts are on going to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs.





“We enjoin all to remain calm as the troops conduct clearance and mop up operations. We implore members of the general public to disregard any contrary information circulating on the attack. We will keep you posted with development on the pursuit and mop up operations.”



