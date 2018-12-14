The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won’t lose sleep over the unresolved bid by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to obtain the United States visa.Many prominent chieftains of the PDP, who spoke with our correspondent on Friday, dismissed the visa row as a non- issue, saying the party has left the matter for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to be fixated with.One of the party chieftains, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the matter has been put in abeyance.The source said: “As far as some of us are concerned, the hoopla over US visa for Atiku has been taken off the discussion table because we don’t want it to become a source of distraction to the party.“In the first place, we are working to elect a suitable President for Nigeria and not a President for the United States so those who want to spend their time debating Atiku’s visa application can continue to entertain themselves.“What I can tell you is that the PDP as a party has moved ahead because we don’t believe that winning the 2019 presidential election would have nothing to do with getting a US visa or not”.Another party chieftain who did not want to be quoted said the issue of Atiku’s US visa has become a lazy talk, adding the party was busy with its campaign strategies and had little time for such distraction.He said: “For how long are we going to dwell on a matter that is personal to Atiku as if traveling to America will win the election for our party and candidate?“As far as some of us are concerned, securing a visa to America won’t win the election for Atiku so we remain unfazed by the matter”.National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said Atiku remained a global citizen, wondering how many US Presidents are given condition to visit Nigeria as part of requirements for their office.Stressing traveling to the US isn’t one of the conditions for anyone to become President, he recalled the late President Umaru Yar ‘Adua never travelled to the United States before he became President in 2007.