



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Saturday lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar over his campaign centered around the economy.





Onochie said “Nigerians won’t be raped again by same set of incompetent and selfish lootocrats.”





In a statement she personally signed, Onochie asked Abubakar to tell Nigerians how many jobs he created in Nitel and Nigerian Airways while he was the Vice President.





The statement reads, “The Atiku Abubakar campaign has made the economy as its central campaign theme. Let us interrogate their capacity and history.





”How many jobs did Atiku Abubakar create in Nitel and Nigerian Airways as the head of the Economic team and Chairman of Privatisation Committee between 1999 and 2007.





“Despite earning about $1 trillion Dollars, can PDP and Atiku Abubakar explain to Nigerians why they grew the number of extremely poor people from 84 million in 2009 to 112 million extremely poor people in 2014 ( according to the world bank), yet believe the Buhari administration took us into poverty with a reduced figure of 87 million poor people in 2018?





“Why did Atiku Abubakar and PDP leave Nigeria with over 11 trillion Naira worth of abandoned projects including their Headquarters and are shocked that it is being completed by another Government. Is their an economic value in uncompleted projects Nigerians should know?





“With about $1 trillion Dollars earned by PDP and Atiku Abubakar, despite their supposed prowess in education including the Almajiri schools, why did out of school children grow from 10.5 million in 2010 to 13.2 million in 2015.





“The PDP left a debt of $63 billion dollars with oil as high as $147 per barrel and earnings of $1 trillion Dollars. Can they show us what they did with the money. Can they point to investments of our $1 trillion Dollars within and outside Nigeria.





“Can they explain to Nigerians why the GDP rate dropped from 6% in 2014 to 2.35% at handover in 2015, on the way to recession, as expressed by Coordinating Minister Okonjo Iweala and CBN Governor Sanusi.





“Can Atiku Abubakar and PDP tell us what they would have done differently to avoid recession if they had been reelected in 2015, despite the continuous crash of oil prices up to $28-29 per barrel and the fact that they did not save for the rainy day during the bumper years they had when oil prices peaked at $147 dollars per barrel?.





“Why was a critical infrastructure like the Niger Bridge left on a paper as a drawing for 16 years despite earnings of about $1 trillion Dollars.





” Is Stealing now Corruption or it still isn’t?





” Is 72 years still too old for a Presidential Candidate or not?





“The good thing about this Campaign is that we all have access for checking every candidate’s service history.





We won’t be raped again by the same set of incompetent, selfish lootocrats.”