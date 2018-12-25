Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to keep working for peace as the 2019 general elections draw closer.He warned that Nigerians, and not God, should accept responsibility, if peace eludes the country.The elder statesman gave the advice on Sunday evening during the 2018 Christmas Carol and Service of Six Lessons organised by the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King (CCKG) situated inside the sprawling Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the State capital.He expressed the hope that 2019 “will indeed be a year of blessings for all and sundry in the country”.“National peace is very important in view of the growing insecurity in the country,” said a statement by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant (Media) Kehinde Akinyemi.The ex-president, who expressed delight at the service, however, said the present situation in the country was not good enough.“The situation is getting worrisome by the day. I was in Kaduna and I thought that the story would be different. The people there said insecurity, kidnapping and killings are happening.“If peace eludes us, it is not an act of God, but our making. That is why I am happy that our Bishop in his sermon also talked about peace. This is the appropriate time to talk about peace; this is the season of peace.“It will be a year of blessings for each one, and particularly for Nigeria. When people come to me and say they are giving up on the country, I tell them no and that next year is a year of blessings for all.“With right statements and right actions, people will be trooping back into the country. We had it before; there is no reason not to have it again,” Obasanjo said.Archbishop of Ogun Province, the African Church, Abeokuta Most Revd. S.O.B. Ojumu urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of peace during the festive period and as the general elections draw closer.He called on the nation’s politicians to make peace their cornerstone while seeking political offices.According to him, politicians should ensure that they do away with self-interest on getting to office.Ojumu lauded Obasanjo for his role in peace-building globally.“He has contributed immensely for peace in Africa and the world,” the cleric said.Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga, reads the Sixth Lesson, taken from Acts 10:38 and John 4:10-14.In attendance also was the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Taiwo Adeoluwa, members of Owu Traditional Council and the campaign train of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka.