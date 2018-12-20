President Muhmmadu Buhari on Thursday in Kano said the Armed Forces have succeeded in dislodging Boko Haram insurgents from the nation’s territory.“Boko Haram is no longer occupying any Nigerian territory as it used to before the advent of this administration,” he pointed out.Buhari, who spoke during the passing out parade ceremony of 602 Cadet of 1st regular course graduates of Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil in Kano stated: “The recent attacks by the Boko Haram group can be likened to attempts of defeated insurgents to reorganize its scattered individuals.“This, however, will not be possible as adequate strategic plans have been put in place in conjunction with neighbouring countries to completely wipe out the group.”He also commended the Nigeria Police Force for its efforts in fighting insurgency and other criminal activities.Buhari however urged the police to live above board as the 2019 general election approaches, pointing out “It is the duty of the police, supported by other security agencies to adequately secure the elections.“You must do everything possible to make the election violent-free to avoid ballot box snatching, multiple voting, vote buying, attack on electoral officers and other acts which might negatively impact on the election’s outcome.”“The elections must be conducted in a violent-free environment for it to be adjudged credible, free and fair in the eyes of both local and international observers. Let me assure you that I will continue to do all that is possible to make Nigeria police efficient and responsible to the security needs of the country.He added: “This administration will also continue to do its best, providing the necessary assistance to make Nigeria police operation technology-based.“The police training institutions will be equipped to ensure that officers are regularly trained to improve their capacity and make them more professional and innovative.”