The Christian Association of Nigeria has denied endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in office, describing as “a fabrication” an online report on the issue.The Christian body stated that no candidate was endorsed by the CAN leadership during its meeting with 14 presidential aspirants on Monday.Media Aide to the CAN President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, stated that the CAN engaged with the presidential candidates on their plans for the nation, noting that the issue of endorsement never arose.He said, “We appeal to members of the public to beware of those who are fabricating this fake news for whatever reasons.“We challenge the online platform that published this fake news to provide relevant footage and audio clip to back up the report.”Meanwhile, members of the All Progressives Congress, Houston, United States chapter, have accused the Peoples Democratic Party of “empowering hoodlums” when it was in power.Addressing journalists in Abuja, chairman of the group, Chime Opara, said Nigerians in the Diasporas supported Buhari’s re-election, noting that the nation could not afford to go back to the era of public funds looting by the PDP.He said, ”Under PDP’s watch, there was massive insider trading within Federal Government, which they called privatisation. It is insider trading because they sold Nigeria to themselves and became overnight billionaires.“This act alone is actionable, litigable and prosecutable. If found guilty, it is punishable by the law of the land.“The PDP government empowered more hoodlums in the history of Nigeria and made them very wealthy without check.”Opara admonished Nigerians to support Buhari’s efforts to take the nation out of the doldrums, stressing that the nation should give him another opportunity to “take Nigeria to greater heights.”