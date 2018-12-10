



Reuben Abati, former senior special adviser to former president Goodluck Jonathan, says indigenes of Ogun state should vote for Buruji Kashamu, senator representing Ogun east.





Speaking at the flag-off of the People Democratic Party (PDP) factional gubernatorial flag off in Ijebu Igbo on Monday, Abati asked the people to disregard the raging controversy around the elections.





He said Buruji is not mates with any of the contenders in the race, stating that Kashamu will take care of the poor in the state, to make the state progress during “this new dawn”.





“I want to thank all of you listening to all of you listening across Nigeria. Buruji Kashamu has prepared this document; this policy document is titled taking Ogun state to greater heights,” Abati said in Ijebu Igbo.





“Ogun state is great already, but it can be greater, Ogun state has made a lot of progress, but it can make more progress.”





Abati, who was initially named as a running mate to Ladi Adebutu in the PDP guber race, said Ogun has produced great people, and with Buruji, the state can only get greater.





“This is the state of Obafemi Awolowo, this is the state of MKO Abiola, this is the state of Tai Solarin, this is the state of the Odutolas, this is the state of Wole Soyinka, I can go on and on, great people,” Abati added.





“This state is ranked the best, and with your cooperation, with your support, with your votes, Buruji Kashamu will take this state to greater heights — vote PDP, vote Buruji Kashamu.”





The leadership of the PDP submitted the name of Ladi Adebutu, Kashamu’s rival, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate.





Kashamu’s faction has continued its campaign, despite the fact that the party’s national secretariat has remained against Kashamu’s candidacy.



