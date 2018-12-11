The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed its commitment to a peaceful election in 2019.The party however regrets that it was not represented at the signing of the peace accord in Abuja on Tuesday due to communication lapse between the National Peace Committee (NPC) and the party’s national secretariat.Already, the party is conducting investigations into the circumstances that could have resulted to this unfortunate communication lapse.Nevertheless, it is instructive to state that our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the party are fully committed to a peaceful electoral process and elections in 2019.Our Presidential candidate is known worldwide as a global ambassador of peace, who will always support processes that will engender peace in our country and the world over.In the same vein, our party is also known for peaceful conduct in all activities, electoral processes and all elections conducted at all levels in our country, since its inception in 1998.The PDP will therefore visit the office of the National Peace Committee, look into the peace document and fulfill all necessary obligations towards the peace accord ahead of the 2019 general elections.