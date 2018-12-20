A 45-year-old man, Solomon Imhontu and his wife have been arrested by the Nigeria Police in Asaba, Delta State.Solomon Imhontu was arrested for sleeping with their housemaid. He confessed that he has been having unprotected sex with the 16-year-old housemaid, Ruth Oraife on 3 different occasions. But the victim said he has being sleeping with her since she was 10-year old and that his wife is aware of it but did nothing about it.It was reported that Solomon Imhontu always sneak into her room around 2:00am to rape her. His wife said whenever she confronted him on the allegation, he denied it.Imhontu was arrested through the help of the Behind Bars Initiative who took the issue up.Watch his confession below: