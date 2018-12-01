Early this morning our boards were vandalized and removed just as campaign commenced. Some of our deployment staff were also threatened with violence and warned to desist. pic.twitter.com/Ub7RPo6tq4 December 1, 2018

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, on Saturday, alleged that his campaign billboards were vandalised overnight.On his verified Twitter handle, Agbaje said, “Early this morning, our boards were vandalized and removed just as campaign commenced. Some of our deployment staff were also threatened with violence and warned to desist.”WATCH VIDEO BELOW...“Fellow Lagosians, we must stand against this sort of tyranny. This is no ordinary election. This is a fight for freedom. A fight for Democracy. A fight for Lagos. We will not be silent and we will not be oppressed or suppressed into a corner. This time around, Democracy must win.”His running mate, Yemisi Busari also shared the same video and said, “It has come to our notice that some of our campaign boards that were stationed on third mainland bridge were destroyed overnight. I must say this is very disappointing to see. This is not Freedom. This is not Democracy. This is not the Lagos the people want to identify with.”December 1 the official start of the governorship campaign ahead of the 2019 election.