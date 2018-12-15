



Abdulmumin Jibrin, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member in the House of Representatives, has rated the performances of candidates vying for vice presidency in the 2019 elections.





Writing on his Twitter account on Saturday morning, Jibrin questioned the accuracy of the facts reeled out by Peter Obi, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The lawmaker was, however, full of praise for Yemi Osinbajo, the APC’s candidate.





“It was a great debate. Peter Obi was looking good but should have cross checked many statistics he gave that were inaccurate.





“VP Osinbajo was simply excellent. He was alert, on point, impressive and brilliant all through. As if we expected less? Prof+SAN.





“The rest were promising,” Jibrin wrote.





The debate was put together by the Nigerian Election Debate Group, NEDG and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, BON.





The parties represented were: Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).





Others who participated were: Umma Getso (YPP), Alhaji Abdulganiyu Galadima (ACPN) and Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya (ANN).