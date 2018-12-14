Hundreds of supporters of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore under the aegis of Take it Back Movement, on Friday evening stormed the Congress Hall of Trancorp Hilton in Abuja and staged a protest against his exclusion from the National Election Debate Group.The placard-carrying protesters came with different inscriptions, saying their struggle for fairness is a battle of no retreat, no surrender.According to them, they would sustain the protest because the reason for exclusion of the AAC candidate was not made public.The spokesperson of the protesters, Jude Eya told journalists that Sowore and AAC should be included in the debate.