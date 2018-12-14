The vice presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria, Mrs. Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya, said the party would work to empower women and children.Abdullahi-Iya said that the party had plans that would enable the 13 million out-of-school children to go back to school.She said that the party would give the economy top priority and not politics.She said that the party would empower 774 local government areas in the country to harness the resources available in their areas in a manner that their development would be sustained.This, she said, would enhance the economy and close the poverty gap in the country.(NAN)