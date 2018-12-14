The Young Progressives Party on Friday said that Nigeria needed a constitutional restructuring and not economic restructuring as being clamoured for by some citizens.The Vice Presidential Candidate of the party, Mrs. Umma Getso, said this at the 2018 Vice Presidential Debate in Abuja.According to Getso, the economy is not giving Nigerians what they want; and so, an overhaul of the constitution is what is needed.“We will embark on a constitutional restructuring to transform the health, security and education sectors, while empowering the youths and creating employment.“The constitutional restructuring will enable us to distribute power down to the six geo-political zones, giving them the opportunity to own their resources.“In this way, there will be enough for development at all levels.”Getso said that the party would also work on the power sector because shortage of electricity was inimical to the development of the country.(NAN)