Presiding Bishop of the Voice of Freedom Ministries International, Abraham Chigbundu collected 700 pounds from church members to spray them perfume that will cancel spiritual odour in their lives.





In a viral video, Chigbundu was seen asking members of a church in London where he was invited to preach to step forward with 700 pounds so he could spray them with a ‘spiritual’ perfume that would neutralise and cancel every spiritual odour in their lives.





He made this call at Apostle Jones Boateng’s church, Deliverance Outreach Ministries, Leyton, London.

Watch the video below: