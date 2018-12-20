 Video: Nigerian Pastor collects £700 to spray perfume that will cancel spiritual odour | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Video: Nigerian Pastor collects £700 to spray perfume that will cancel spiritual odour

4:07 PM 0
A+ A-

Presiding Bishop of the Voice of Freedom Ministries International, Abraham Chigbundu collected 700 pounds from church members to spray them perfume that will cancel spiritual odour in their lives.

In a viral video, Chigbundu was seen asking members of a church in London where he was invited to preach to step forward with 700 pounds so he could spray them with a ‘spiritual’ perfume that would neutralise and cancel every spiritual odour in their lives.

He made this call at Apostle Jones Boateng’s church, Deliverance Outreach Ministries, Leyton, London.


Watch the video below:





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top