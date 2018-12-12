President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a peace accord for the 2019 elections.
The accord was organised by the National Peace Committee.
Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was absent at the signing of the deal.
JUST IN: President @MBuhari signs the Peace Accord, an undertaking by all the presidential candidates to ensure peaceful and rancor free campaigns before, during and after the 2019 general elections. #NigeriaDecides pic.twitter.com/ITwx1tojcR— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 11, 2018
