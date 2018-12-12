 VIDEO: The moment Buhari signed peace accord for 2019 polls | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a peace accord for the 2019 elections.

The accord was organised by the National Peace Committee.

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was absent at the signing of the deal.

Below is a video of Buhari signing the peace accord.





