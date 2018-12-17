 VIDEO: Minsters, SGF join Buhari as he cuts 76th birthday cake | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
President Muhammadu Buhari cut a cake at the presidential villa in Abuja to commemorate his 76th birthday.

Buhari turned 76 on Monday.

Among those who joined him were Abba Kyari, his chief of staff; Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation; Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance; Udoma Udoma, minister of budget and planning.


Below is a video:





