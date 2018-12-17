President Muhammadu Buhari cut a cake at the presidential villa in Abuja to commemorate his 76th birthday.
Buhari turned 76 on Monday.
Among those who joined him were Abba Kyari, his chief of staff; Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation; Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance; Udoma Udoma, minister of budget and planning.
Below is a video:
Many happy returns, Baba! #PMBAt76 pic.twitter.com/v86a0Ym10N— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 17, 2018
