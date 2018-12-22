



Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola has endorsed the candidacy of Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is running to become the governor of Lagos State.





Fashola made this known while answering questions during a TV interview.





When asked to give his opinion concerning the deviation from some of the policies he started, the now Minister for power, works and housing commended his successor Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.





He also stated that the issue of whether progress or efforts have been made in the state by his successor’s administration should be decided by the electorates.









“I think that the foundational work that has been done in building Lagos should be entrusted to those who started our foundational work instead of experimenting.”





