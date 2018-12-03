 Video: Bishop Oyedepo speaks on alleged cloning of Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Video: Bishop Oyedepo speaks on alleged cloning of Buhari

Founder and presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has addressed the issue of “Jubril” from Sudan parading himself as President Muhammadu Buhari during a church service at the Faith tabernacle.

In the video, Bishop Oyedepo read an article from the Nation Newspaper where the author said the person parading himself as President Muhammadu Buhari is “Jubril” from Sudan.

Watch the video for complete report:





