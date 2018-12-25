The United States, US, Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, has advised Nigerians to vote candidates based on records and not promises in 2019.





In a Christmas message to Nigerians yesterday, Symington stated that Nigerians have their future in their hands.





Symington said that no foreign power could solve the problems facing the country.





He pointed out that all solutions to Nigeria’s problems could only come from within and not from foreigners.





“As you go into 2019 you will be facing a new round of elections. What you do in those elections would be crucial not just for you but for all of us. And as you get ready, I ask you to think of three things.





“First, charge your potential leaders with this notion: Say not just what you say you will do for the country but what have you already done.









“Second, it is incredibly important that you recognise that in a democracy, it is you who gets to make the decision,” Symington said.