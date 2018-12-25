Leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has said Urhobo nation has benefitted much more under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, then the past PDP-led federal government.Emerhor, who made this statement while welcoming the Vice President Osibanjo at the Osubi Airport, Okpe local government area of Delta State, said Urhobo nation has not benefited so much in the previous government like they have had it in President Buhari’s government.According to him, “I am very happy that the Vice President is here in Urhobo land. Today, Deltans are feeling the impact of President Buhari more than they felt in the PDP government.“This administration has done much more than any governments even the present State government. Look at the railway project, NDDC roads and the Maritime University, it have not been this good.“And this is why we must return Buhari back to power. The truth is that Buhari administration has done well and the only way we can reciprocate the kind gesture is to reelect him.“The Urhobo nation has always been in the mainstream of the Nigerian politics, and 2019 will not be different. So, I will enjoin Urhobos and Deltans to vote APC at all levels, because we cannot go back to our vomit.”