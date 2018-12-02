Former President Goodluck Jonathan says some people who are unhappy with the contents of his book, ‘My Transition Hours’ have pirated it.Jonathan said in a Facebook post that the pirated books which are being sold in traffic may not have the original contents.He said, “It has come to my attention that a pirated book, purporting to be my Book, ‘My Transition Hours’, is now being sold on the streets of some cities and towns. Please note that those copies are not reflective of my book and may have been put out by those unhappy with the book in order to undermine it.”The former President asked that those who are interested in buying the book should buy them at reputable bookstores mainly in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Bayelsa.