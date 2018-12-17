 UEFA Europa League Round of 32 fixtures | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Former champions Chelsea will face Malmo in the last 32 of the Europa League while Arsenal will lock horns again with BATE Borisov.

The two sides met in the Europa League last season , the Gunners hammering the Belarussian side 6 - 0 at the Emirates.

Full draw for the Europa League last 32 on Monday:


Rennes v Betis

BATE Borisov v Arsenal

Malmo v Chelsea

Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge v Salzburg

Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan

Slavia Prague v Genk

Krasnodar v Bayer Leverkusen

Zurich v Napoli

Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt

Celtic v Valencia

Olympiakos v Dynamo Kiev

Lazio v Sevilla

Fenerbahce v Zenit Saint Petersburg

Sporting Lisbon v Villarreal

Galatasaray v Benfica

First legs to be played February 14 with return legs on February 21




