Former champions Chelsea will face Malmo in the last 32 of the Europa League while Arsenal will lock horns again with BATE Borisov.The two sides met in the Europa League last season , the Gunners hammering the Belarussian side 6 - 0 at the Emirates.Full draw for the Europa League last 32 on Monday:Rennes v BetisBATE Borisov v ArsenalMalmo v ChelseaViktoria Plzen v Dinamo ZagrebClub Brugge v SalzburgRapid Vienna v Inter MilanSlavia Prague v GenkKrasnodar v Bayer LeverkusenZurich v NapoliShakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht FrankfurtCeltic v ValenciaOlympiakos v Dynamo KievLazio v SevillaFenerbahce v Zenit Saint PetersburgSporting Lisbon v VillarrealGalatasaray v BenficaFirst legs to be played February 14 with return legs on February 21