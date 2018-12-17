Former champions Chelsea will face Malmo in the last 32 of the Europa League while Arsenal will lock horns again with BATE Borisov.
The two sides met in the Europa League last season , the Gunners hammering the Belarussian side 6 - 0 at the Emirates.
Full draw for the Europa League last 32 on Monday:
Rennes v Betis
BATE Borisov v Arsenal
Malmo v Chelsea
Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge v Salzburg
Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan
Slavia Prague v Genk
Krasnodar v Bayer Leverkusen
Zurich v Napoli
Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt
Celtic v Valencia
Olympiakos v Dynamo Kiev
Lazio v Sevilla
Fenerbahce v Zenit Saint Petersburg
Sporting Lisbon v Villarreal
Galatasaray v Benfica
First legs to be played February 14 with return legs on February 21
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.