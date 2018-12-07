Television presenter, Morayo Afolabi-Brown has tearfully apologised to her husband on live TV show for the trouble and embarrassment her controversial statement has caused him.





Morayo two days ago on her show Your View on TVC said she trust her husband but wouldn’t allow him bathe their daughter.



Her statement generated a lot of criticism and backlash from people especially on social media. Many people said her statement indirectly insulted her husband and considered him a paedophile.

She did clear the air about her statement yesterday on her Instagram handle but it appears the damage done to her husband deserves an apology.





"The last 24 hours have been tougher than I expected, my sincere apologies to my husband, I love, trust and respect you! It was an error and I'm really sorry," she tearfully said.





"It was not my intention. I love, Trust and respect you.





"You do not deserve all the horrible things people have said about you," she added.





Watch the video below:



