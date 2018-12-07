TROOPS of 117 Battalion, 28 Task Force Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with some members of Civilian Joint Task Force, have neutralised some suspected Boko Haram terrorists in their hideouts.According to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the raid followed a report on the presence of some suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Yachida, Korongelen, Bombula and Forfor axis in Damboa local government area of Borno State on Tuesday.The troops engaged them at Forfor village.One of the terrorists was neutralised, two arrested and several others fled with gunshot wounds. The gallant patrol team recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 21 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, a 36 hand grenade, magazine pouch and a motorcycle.Two soldiers were injured. They have since been evacuated to 28 Task Force Brigade Field Ambulance, Brig-Gen Usman said.He announced the appointment of new commanders for Operation Lafiya Dole in a major reorganisation .Some senior officers were deployed; several others were appointed to head the command structures of various sectors of the operation.Brig-Gen Usman said the postings were meant to inject fresh hands into the fight against terrorism in the Northeast.His words: “In order to inject new hands in the fight against terrorism and other operations, the Nigerian Army has today (yesterday) authorised the posting and appointments of some of its senior officers.“Those affected by the new posting and appointments include some staff officers and commanders at various levels.“Specifically, the newly promoted Maj.- Gen. OT Akinjobi, Head of the Operations Monitoring Team at the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, has been appointed Commander, Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE; Maj.Gen MG Ali, Commander 9 Brigade has been appointed Commander of the newly created Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Brig.-Gen BR Sinjen, Commander, Integrated Fire Support and Brig.-Gen FO Omoigui, has been moved from 2 Division Nigerian Army to Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations and appointed Director of Operations.“Brig.-Gen. TA Lagbaja is to take over as Commander 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Aiyenigba, Director Land Warfare at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College is to move to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Head of Operations Monitoring Team. Brig.-Gen. AU Kuliya is to take over as Director Land Warfare at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College.”