The video below is a confirmation of the level of damage and how much destruction the @MBuhari led @OfficialAPCNg administration has done to Nigeria. Our galant soldiers running away from the battle field because of lack of arms and ammunition. It’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/QfTDtatmBr December 30, 2018

Several Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast have once again accused the authorities of not being serious with the fight against the terrorists.A video which has gone viral showed five Nigeria soldiers moving on a road as if retreating. They accused the Nigerian Army of not providing them with adequate weapons to fight the insurgents.The soldiers said they were going home to spend the New Year with their families and accused the Nigerian authorities of wasting their lives. They also confirmed that many of their colleagues have been killed by the insurgents.Hear one of them: ”Omo many men don fall o so we just gas to go house. If army is ready, if Nigeria is ready to fight them, they should call us back to fight those idiots but we don’t have enough weapons, adequate weapons to fight them, so we can’t just be wasting our lives. We have families, but without weapons you are not a soldier, weapons make us to be a soldier.Let them provide the weapon and we fight the idiots out but is not that they will give me this (touching his gun) and then they (Boko Haram) will come with something more than this, times three, old boy, no oh, i have blood in myself, so blood runs through me, So, we just have to go. We are going home. Let us go and do the new year with our family. If the army is ready, let them call us back with adequate weapon.”\WATCH VIDEO BELOW....