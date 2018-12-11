Tottenham are through to the knockout rounds of the Champions League thanks to a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in Group B on Tuesday night.Spurs came into the match knowing they'd progress to the round of 16 for sure with a win at Camp Nou or by matching whatever result Inter Milan had against PSV Eindhoven at the San Siro.However, Tottenham went down early to an Ousmane Dembele goal just before the 10-minute mark, the France forward bursting onto a through ball, beating his defender and slotting home past Hugo Lloris.Ernesto Valverde brought Sergio Busquets on for Ivan Rakitic at half-time and Lionel Messi came on of Munir El Haddadi after 60 minutes as Spurs chased for the equaliser.Despite the arrival of Barca's talisman, Spurs had the better of the chances with a Harry Kane header cleared off the line before Jasper Cillessen denied Christian Eriksen's volley from very close range.Cillessen then denied Lucas Moura on the doorstep, somehow getting a glove on his headed effort that looked certain to equalise, right around the same time as Inter drew even with PSV at 1-1 to take hold of second place in the group.But Spurs and Lucas had the last laugh as the Brazilian put away his close-range shot from a Kane cross to send the travelling support at the Camp Nou into rapture and Tottenham into the round of 16.Credit: ESPN