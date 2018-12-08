Lucas Torreira scored a sublime bicycle kick late on to break Huddersfield’s resistance and move Arsenal into the Premier League top four with victory at Emirates Stadium.The visitors, who slip into the bottom three, had looked on course for a valuable point with a resolute defensive display.But on 83 minutes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found room at the back post and deftly chipped across the six-yard box for Torreira to acrobatically volley in.According to BBC, it was a rare moment of quality from the hosts, who failed to create regular chances, despite Alexandre Lacazette having a goal disallowed for offside shortly before the interval.The France striker was replaced at half-time, with a slightly improved Arsenal scoring their 26th second-half goal of the season to extend their unbeaten run to 21 games in all competitions.The Gunners are third, a point in front of rivals Tottenham, who face Leicester at 19:45 GMT, with Chelsea two points further back before their match at home to Manchester City at 17:30 GMT.