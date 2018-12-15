Candidates of five political parties participated in Friday’s vice-presidential debate for the 2019 elections.
The parties are Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).
The participants answered questions that ranged from the economy to health, security and foreign policy.
The debate has come and gone but Nigerians on social media are stilling commenting on it.
Here are some reactions on Twitter:
I beg to disagree sir. Majority of what Dr. Obi said were not facts. You have always been a member of the ruling Party and led at different stages since 1999 till date. If Nigeria is not working now then we should ask you why sir. #Debate2019 https://t.co/WWKIUAsuNO— OLA (@kunlemart) December 15, 2018
Peter Obi Agreed That PDP Are Group Of Criminals But He Told Osinbajo Not To Leave Shop And Be Chasing Them😁.— CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) December 15, 2018
No Problem, Buhari / Osinbajo are in Shop, While Magu Is Chasing Them. 😁#2019Debate #VPdebate #Debate2019 #2019Debates #VicePresidentDebate pic.twitter.com/q7Pp2MGnLL
Remember how @MBuhari played with your Heads in 2015 elections? You were all shouting "Change!" then. @atiku is doing same again and you have started shouting "Atikulate Obi!"— O L A J U W O N (@ola_vybz) December 15, 2018
When will you have sense? #Debate2019 #2019debate pic.twitter.com/4ERpAaxOnx
Now that the dust has settled, it’s clear that the main takeaway from the #VPDebate is something we already knew: Peter Obi grandstands, misrepresents & doesn’t have a good head for figures.— Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin (@muyiwag) December 15, 2018
Nigerians CANNOT entrust the economy to someone who struggles with numbers. #Debate2019
I use to think @ProfOsinbajo is very sound...— Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) December 14, 2018
This night am not impressed at all.
Peter looked more bright, with enough information and well articulated.#debate2019
ABOUT THE DEBATE: Peter Obi would state his facts and move back from the podium but VP Osibanjo was "superglued" with his tab to the podium as if his dibia told him OYO would be his case if he stepped back #Debate2019— Okechukwu (@okechukwuij) December 15, 2018
One thing some of the participants at the #VPDebate could agree on was the need to diversify #Nigeria's economy. Rivers state which is an oil producing state needs to look for other sources of revenue other than oil. Oil will be phased out #debate2019— Prince Kalada Allison (@theallisons___) December 15, 2018
Can we just conclude that the real contest is between PDP & APC?— Bros Twittar (@BrosTwittar) December 15, 2018
The other parties.. err mm, ermmmm, hmmm.#Debate2019 pic.twitter.com/4UOXxuxyk7
I'm used to politicians dishing out lies in the name of facts just to look knowledgeable. By their words, you shall know them #Debate2019— Ayinde Abiodun (@Perusal09) December 15, 2018
History will never forget @PeterObi in Nigeria as he his on is way to becoming the greatest Vice President Nigeria may ever have. Now we can't wait to see @atiku drag the striker of Broom FC with his Umbrella #Debate2019— OladeleDada John (@realoladele) December 15, 2018
ABOUT THE DEBATE: Peter Obi would state his facts and move back from the podium but VP Osibanjo was "superglued" with his tab to the podium as if his dibia told him OYO would be his case if he stepped back #Debate2019— Okechukwu (@okechukwuij) December 15, 2018
A Vice Presidential candidates' debate that a Moderator cannot FACT-CHECK voodle and massaged data and statistics is mere waste of time!— Mustapha Maina Umar (@MustaphaMainaUm) December 15, 2018
That was why Petobi ran away his concocted, jaundiced and massaged statistics yesterday! #Debate2019
Can't wait to hear Sai baba come tell us his plans for 2019, Prof Osinbanjo made it clear it isn't easy been a VP. #Debate2019— UCHIME ANDY JR🇳🇬 (@andy1759) December 15, 2018
“Fighting corruption is not an economic policy. It is not that you can’t fight corruption. But you can fight it more aggressively while addressing economic issues”-@PeterObi, @OfficialPDPNig VP Candidate— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 15, 2018
Retweet if you agree. #2019Debate pic.twitter.com/RFyKaBpxK3
Peter Obi knew nigerians are bad at fact findings , too many wrong figures yesterday, he was so confident reading out wrong informations and facts . #Debate2019— Mr Glamours (@Pacificsammy) December 15, 2018
Just imagine Osibajo as president with Obi as the vice president. That's what I call Next Level #Debate2019— Ayinde Abiodun (@Perusal09) December 15, 2018
The way our politicians roll out false facts and figures with straight face and confidence makes me fear them the more #Debate2019— Japh 🔁(I follow back)🆖 (@teepheth) December 15, 2018
One of the fundamental ethics of a debate is "Use the right fact, always. Never deceive the populace with lies just to look smart. You will end up looking like a fool #Debate2019— Ayinde Abiodun (@Perusal09) December 15, 2018
After almost 4years of being in charge, this @APCNigeria is still blaming @OfficialPDPNig for the last 16 years before they took over. That is the only point osibanjo tried to make.— Nse Sampson (@GentleNse) December 15, 2018
Let's have a govt that will take responsibility for once, this one is full of excuses #Debate2019
#Debate2019 For obvious reasons, @PeterObi like other PDP stalwarts, avoided conversations on anti-corruption like a plaque, while churning out frivolous figures he couldn't tell how he put same to use as Anambra governor.@MBuhari @toluogunlesi @OfficialPDPNig @APCUKingdom pic.twitter.com/JRSMpuCFVW— Ogbole Agaba (@agaba_ogbole) December 15, 2018
Peter Obi knew nigerians are bad at fact findings , too many wrong figures yesterday, he was so confident reading out wrong informations and facts . #Debate2019— Mr Glamours (@Pacificsammy) December 15, 2018
OBI: There are about two million vehicles in #Nigeria.— TheCable (@thecableng) December 15, 2018
CHECKED: False. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria has a total vehicle population of about 11,547,236 as at the third quarter of 2017. https://t.co/2U3XWrGVPZ #Debate2019 pic.twitter.com/L5CCSzkzKt
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.