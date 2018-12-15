Candidates of five political parties participated in Friday’s vice-presidential debate for the 2019 elections.





The parties are Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).





The participants answered questions that ranged from the economy to health, security and foreign policy.





The debate has come and gone but Nigerians on social media are stilling commenting on it.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

https://t.co/WWKIUAsuNO I beg to disagree sir. Majority of what Dr. Obi said were not facts. You have always been a member of the ruling Party and led at different stages since 1999 till date. If Nigeria is not working now then we should ask you why sir. #Debate2019 December 15, 2018





Peter Obi Agreed That PDP Are Group Of Criminals But He Told Osinbajo Not To Leave Shop And Be Chasing Them😁.No Problem, Buhari / Osinbajo are in Shop, While Magu Is Chasing Them. 😁 #2019Debate December 15, 2018





Nigerians CANNOT entrust the economy to someone who struggles with numbers. Now that the dust has settled, it's clear that the main takeaway from the #VPDebate is something we already knew: Peter Obi grandstands, misrepresents & doesn't have a good head for figures. #Debate2019 December 15, 2018





This night am not impressed at all.



This night am not impressed at all.

Peter looked more bright, with enough information and well articulated. I use to think @ProfOsinbajo is very sound...This night am not impressed at all.Peter looked more bright, with enough information and well articulated. #debate2019 December 14, 2018

ABOUT THE DEBATE: Peter Obi would state his facts and move back from the podium but VP Osibanjo was "superglued" with his tab to the podium as if his dibia told him OYO would be his case if he stepped back #Debate2019 December 15, 2018

One thing some of the participants at the #VPDebate could agree on was the need to diversify #Nigeria 's economy. Rivers state which is an oil producing state needs to look for other sources of revenue other than oil. Oil will be phased out #debate2019 December 15, 2018





Can we just conclude that the real contest is between PDP & APC?The other parties.. err mm, ermmmm, hmmm. #Debate2019 December 15, 2018

I'm used to politicians dishing out lies in the name of facts just to look knowledgeable. By their words, you shall know them #Debate2019 December 15, 2018

History will never forget @PeterObi in Nigeria as he his on is way to becoming the greatest Vice President Nigeria may ever have. Now we can't wait to see @atiku drag the striker of Broom FC with his Umbrella #Debate2019 December 15, 2018

That was why Petobi ran away his concocted, jaundiced and massaged statistics yesterday! A Vice Presidential candidates' debate that a Moderator cannot FACT-CHECK voodle and massaged data and statistics is mere waste of time! #Debate2019 December 15, 2018

Can't wait to hear Sai baba come tell us his plans for 2019, Prof Osinbanjo made it clear it isn't easy been a VP. #Debate2019 December 15, 2018

Peter Obi knew nigerians are bad at fact findings , too many wrong figures yesterday, he was so confident reading out wrong informations and facts . #Debate2019 December 15, 2018

Just imagine Osibajo as president with Obi as the vice president. That's what I call Next Level #Debate2019 December 15, 2018

The way our politicians roll out false facts and figures with straight face and confidence makes me fear them the more #Debate2019 December 15, 2018

One of the fundamental ethics of a debate is "Use the right fact, always. Never deceive the populace with lies just to look smart. You will end up looking like a fool #Debate2019 December 15, 2018



After almost 4years of being in charge, this @APCNigeria is still blaming @OfficialPDPNig for the last 16 years before they took over. That is the only point osibanjo tried to make.Let's have a govt that will take responsibility for once, this one is full of excuses #Debate2019 December 15, 2018

