National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has commended the courage of Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and others for accepting the outcome of the primaries of the party.He stated their act of sportsmanship deserved to be appreciated.Tinubu said Ambode, his deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule and all the leaders and members of the party had done commendably well in accepting supremacy of the party.Addressing a stakeholders meeting on Monday at the Acme, Ikeja secretariat of the party, Tinubu said: “I want to say thank you to all of you and God bless you.“I thank all of you for respecting the party, particularly the present Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and his deputy, Idiat Adebule. May God continue to bless you and guide you and you will live long with everlasting progress.“Thank you to all our leaders, the Government Advisory Council (GAC) of Lagos State and the membership of the party who had embarked on reconciliation efforts to appeal to all our members who are initially aggrieved.“The party supremacy has been demonstrated; the party discipline has been demonstrated. You are our leaders and we respect all of you,” he said.While recalling that the direct primary option adopted for the shadow election of the party was taken after a GAC meeting, Tinubu said it was gratifying all members of the party accepted and endorsed the decision.He said: “I want to thank you for maintaining peace, harmony, unity and love.”The former Lagos governor said having crossed the hurdle of the primaries, it was now time for all members of the party to unite and maintain a strong outing for APC during the 2019 general elections.He declared APC remains committed to Nigeria’s progress, development and economic transformation.Other leaders at the meeting are the State’s Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule; Speaker Mudashiru Obasa; State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun; GAC members led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi; Chief Lanre Razak, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, Chief Kemi Nelson, Cardinal James Odumbaku, former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Jokotola Pelumi, among others.