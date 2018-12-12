Allan Mbote, a Kenyan footballer has been killed by lightning while celebrating his team’s goal.Five other players also injured by the lightning during Nangina Ward Football Tournament at Luchululo villageThe player was celebrating Red Sharks’ equalizer against their opponents on Sunday when he was struck by lightningThe Standard, Kenya, reports that the 20-year-old Mbote, was also a Kenyatta University student.He played as a defender for his team.Three of the players are still on admission at Nangina Mission Hospital.Kenyatta University has confirmed the death of the second year student.The MP for the area, Dr. Oundo Mudenyo also sent his condolence as he wrote:“Some tragedies are hard to take: lightning striking a player during a soccer match! RIP Allan Mbote.”