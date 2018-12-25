The Peoples Democratic Party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, painted a gloomy picture of the state of the nation. He said 2018 Christmas celebration would be the last time Nigerians would celebrate under what it called oppressive government of Buhari.Ologbondiyan, who is also Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, appealed to Nigerians to use this year’s Christmas to pray for Nigeria.The opposition party said the birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour, signified the triumph of light over darkness.He stated that Christmas offered Nigerians the new hope and spiritual impetus in their shared quest for a brighter future for the nation under a new administration.The PDP spokesman stated, “This year’s Christmas celebration is unique, in that it marks the last time Nigerians will be under an oppressive and insensitive administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and his dysfunctional All Progressives Congress, which relish in inflicting hunger, suffering and pains on the people.“The PPCO laments the ugly situation in which Nigerians cannot celebrate a wholesome Christmas as they used to do prior to the emergence of the Buhari presidency in 2015.“PPCO, however, charges Nigerians not to despair as the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has already perfected templates to revamp our economy and ease suffering in our nation.”He said Atiku’s policy document showed his commitment to entrench greater participation of the citizens in economic activities in various sectors.This, according to him, is against the alleged Buhari exclusionist system, where Nigerians’ collective patrimony is only accessed by a cabal in the Presidency and alleged corrupt APC leaders.Ologbondiyan stated that in the same vein, the Atiku policy document showed practical intervention in infrastructure and policy drive, in such a manner that would guarantee rapid inflow of investments.According to him, this will in turn, revamp the ailing productive sectors, create jobs, boost the value of the naira and increase the purchasing power of Nigerians from what he regarded as abysmally low level under President Buhari, to one of the most competitive in the world.He said, “Nigerians should therefore celebrate this year’s Christmas, focusing on the brighter future that awaits our nation under Atiku Abubakar as the next President and not on the pessimism and promise of more suffering by President Buhari.”