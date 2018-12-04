The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the fear of President Muhammadu Buhari is making some people mad.He also said some discredited elites are ganging up against the president because of his zero tolerance for corruption.Osinbajo spoke at the National Consultative Forum of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups on Tuesday in Abuja.He said, “The fear of Buhari makes people desperate, even crazy. Now they say he is one Jubrin from Sudan.“They were all alive and well when Pastor Adeboye went to London and prayed for him the day before he returned to Nigeria.“How will one Jubrin sit in FEC and conduct meetings, Consult with his ministers, and speak to me daily?“Their strategy is simple: if you tell a lie often enough, some will believe you… Buhari is not only alive and well. He will, by God’s grace, live long and well after his second term in office.”At the event, the Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, said the state did not benefit from Federal Government projects under the 16 years of the PDP rule.He said Buhari-Osinbajo was a sure path to economic recovery and prosperity.Osinbajo said the Buhari administration had done five times more than previous Peoples Democratic Party’s government, despite earning far less from oil.He expressed confidence that Buhari would win the February presidential election.“Come February 2019, the APC will, by the grace of God, win the general elections.“We will return President Mohammadu Buhari as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a second term.“The election will be a historic one. It is a battle between those who want our country’s resources to be used for our country and her people, and those who want to privatise the commonwealth.“The man who stands against the forces of retrogression but with the future of our children is the man called Mohammadu Buhari.“He is not a perfect man, but he is a honest and truthful man. A man who wants to use the resources of this country for the common man.”He commended the members of the NCBSG for their initiative, urging them to battle for the soul of our nation.“We are going forward, we are going higher. We are going to the next level.“God bless Nigeria, God bless the APC.”