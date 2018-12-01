



Texas Chukwu, former spokesman of the Nigerian army, has described his removal as the image maker of the army as routine.





Chukwu said this while responding to report on his removal.





Military sources had revealed that he was replaced as a result of his inability to manage information on the counter-insurgency campaign.





“Chukwu was not attune with media management and did not sustain the efforts already in place. His inefficiency did not only affect the army’s efforts but made the military a subject of embarrassment in the eyes of the world,” a source had said.

After the report was filed, Chukwu called a reporter who had initially contacted him for his reaction to what the source said.





He had expressed dissatisfaction with the story, saying he thought it would be dropped after he spoke.





In a statement purportedly issued by the directorate of army public relations on Friday, the story was referred to as misleading.





The statement was not signed by Sani Usman, the current army spokesman, or shared on the Twitter page of the army.





Chukwu also said he would be proceeding to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos for a strategic course.





Shortly after the unsigned statement was released, insiders revealed that Chukwu was behind it and that he had told some of his associates to circulate it on social media.





The former army spokesman tweeted the entire content of the statement via @TexasChukwu, an account which was active while he was in charge of the information unit of the army.





Below is the statement:





The attention of the Directorate of Army Public Relations has been drawn to a news report trending in the online media published by the Cable titled “ARMY REPORTEDLY REMOVES TEXAS CHUKWU AS SPOKESMAN, RE-APPOINTS USMAN”. In the said story, the report stated inter alia, that “Army reportedly removes Texas Chukwu as spokesman, reappoints Usman”.





The Directorate wishes to state categorically that the report is not only malicious but an attempt by the writer to tarnish the reputation of the senior officer which he has built over the years in the course of his career as well as misleading members of the public.





The write-up further alleged that his removal followed outcry from different quarters on his “inability” to manage information on counter-insurgency campaign, which is completely untrue and unsubstantiated.





Contrary to the report, the Directorate wishes to state that, the re-appointment of Brigadier General Sani Usman is a routine deployment in the Nigerian Army following his completion of the Strategic course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies and not based on media management as alleged by the report.





It is also pertinent to state that Brigadier General Texas Chukwu will be proceeding to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies Kuru, Jos for his Strategic course.





Consequently, the Directorate wishes to state that the writer has only succeeded in exhibiting his ignorance or complete lack of knowledge about postings and appointments in the Nigerian Army.





The Directorate therefore calls on the authority of The Cable to advice the reporter to cultivate the habit of verifying facts as well as balancing his report before rushing to the press. The medium is requested to tender an unreserved apology to the senior officer as well as the Directorate of Army Public Relations through the same medium within 24 hours or be ready to face legal action.