The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested one Amina Mohammed for allegedly impersonating Rashida Bello, wife of Kogi governor.





Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said the woman gained unauthorised entry into the residence of Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, at the presidential villa.





Afunanya said Mohammed allegedly defrauded one Alexander Chika Okafor (a.k.a Chicason) of N150 million.





“The woman who is being paraded has adopted various aliases and used the same false identities to defraud several unsuspecting persons before she was discovered,” Afunanya said.

“She used the false identity to evade protocol and scrutiny thus gaining unauthorized access into the villa and particularly the residence of the first lady and wife of the president, Hajia Aisha Buhari.





“She took advantage of the fact that personalities as first ladies, ministers and certain categories of officials are not taken through rigorous protocol and security checks at the villa posts.





“Investigation has revealed that the first lady was away on Lesser Hajj and not in the villa during the period.





“Okafor had complained that he was fleeced of over N150 million in respect of a court of appeal property in Lagos which Amina had promised to help him buy through the first lady.





“The property was said to have been part of those under the presidential implementation committee on lease of federal government.





“Investigation has shown that this unholy enterprise is not to the knowledge of the first lady. What Amina simply did was to use the first lady’s name and office as bait to lure and defraud her victims.”





In a video obtained by Sahara Reporters, Mohammed vehemently denied being a fraudster.





Mohammed named Babachir Laval, former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), and one Moriyatu, said to be a sister to Aisha Buhari, as her alleged accomplices.





“I cannot be a fraudster, it is not true. No, I cannot accept,” the suspect said in the video.





“Former SGF, Babachir is involved, Moriyatu is involved. And this is not fraud. Chicason has been buying federal government property and he has been doing it and you all know the directors in the ministry involved will collect bribe before bidding will be out.”