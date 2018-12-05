The President, Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, on Wednesday described the all-conquering Super Falcons’ Africa Women Cup of Nations as one of the most accomplished female team in the world football.The accolade from the NFF President came as he once again congratulated the Thomas Dennerby-tutored team as they emerged African Champions for the ninth time in Ghana.The Dennerby-tutored team emerged African Champions on December 1 in Ghana as they defeated Bayana Bayana of South Africa 4-3 on penalties.Pinnick praised the team’s effort at winning the championships against all odds.“I want to congratulate and also thank you once again for what you did on Saturday, making us all proud. You see, you displayed the quintessential Nigerian spirit.“You showed that the Nigerian flag strengthened you and that is why, even during the extra time, you were not tired.“I visited the team at their Starview Hotel, Abuja, in the company of the NFF General Secretary, Sanusi Mohammed and Head of Women Football, Ruth David,’’ Pinnick said in a statement by the NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire.Pinnick, on Saturday, minutes after the triumph, dedicated the trophy to President Muhammadu Buhari.“We can’t thank our father, President Buhari enough for his immense support to Nigerian Football. The President is really happy for what you have done which has never been done by any women national team.“Germany and America have dominated their respective confederation championships, winning eight titles each but no country has ever won nine times.“That is why the President wants to meet you as soon as possible,’’ he said.According to him, the NFF President and First Vice President of the Confederation of African Football, Federation’s partners and sponsors, as well as some state governors also want to host the champions.Pinnick said: “We are waiting for the President to have the first honour.“Already our sponsors are lining up to honour you for your achievement as well as some state governors who have indicated their interest in hosting you but all that will be after the President hosts you.“The Federation will support the programme of Super Falcons’ Coach, Dennerby to ensure that the team is well prepared for the 2019 World Cup in France.