Oil marketers on Saturday said they did not reach any agreement with Federal Government on the N800 billion subsidy arrears, saying their ultimatum to cease depots operations on Monday remained unchanged.Mr Olufemi Adewole, Executive Secretary, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria said in a statement in Lagos that offers by government failed to meet the legitimate demands of the association.“We did not sign the purported document with government as claimed. We still stand by our ultimatum which will expire on Monday.The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Federal Ministry of Finance on December 6 said that the Federal Government and petroleum marketers had agreed on the settlement of outstanding claims.The ministry, in a statement issued by Mr Paul Abechi, Spokesman for the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, in Abuja, assured that operations at all depots and sales would continue until further noticeNAN also recalls that the oil marketers had on December 2 gave the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to settle outstanding N800 billion subsidy payment, failing which they would cease depots operations.However, the oil marketers said: “We refer to the press release from the Federal Ministry of Finance following the meeting with marketers under the aegis of DAPPMAN, MOMAN and IPMAN and most respectfully refute its contents with the following clarifications.“DAPPMAN reiterates that there was no agreement reached because offers by government failed to meet the legitimate demands of the association and we did not sign the purported document.“Hence, our ultimatum stands as we cannot continue to borrow from banks to pay staff salaries.“DAPPMAN’s demands made to the FG through the Honourable Minister of Finance and Debt Management Office was to pay cash and the total sum of indebtedness to marketers within the time frame.“This was expressed in communications with the government, Ministry and other relevant offices.”