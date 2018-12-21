



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop taking credit for projects initiated by the administration of PDP.





The former Vice President called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to focus on its core mandate and desist from propaganda.





He pointed out that most of the developmental projects so far inaugurated by Buhari were initiated and mostly fully paid for by the past PDP administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, hence the current government can’t take the credit for them.





The Waziri of Adamawa was reacting to the inauguration of the new terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by Buhari yesterday.





In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the PDP presidential candidate said the new terminal, like many others were conceived, signed, awarded and paid for by Jonathan’s administration.





The statement reads: “It needs to be emphasised that new terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is among the many projects conceived and started by the immediate past PDP administration of Jonathan.





“The last administration had obtained a $500 million facility from the Chinese Exim Bank, with additional funding of $100 million from Nigeria to build four international terminals in Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja and Kano. We understand that governance is a continuum and that’s why there should not be unnecessary orgasms by sympathizers of the Buhari’s administration in trying to change the narrative that the new terminal and the one earlier commissioned in Port Harcourt were achievements of the Buhari administration.





“Isn’t it strange that the APC is now resorting to projects conceived and executed by PDP as its achievements in office after spending almost four years in office with nothing to show for it?”





The PDP presidential candidate insisted that projects like the completion of Kaduna-Abuja railway line and the Abuja metro line among other projects were at advanced stages before the expiration of Jonathan’s tenure in office.





He, consequently, dared the President and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to list projects conceived, started and inaugurated by them since assumption of office.