The Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications, Segun Dipe, has absolved the All Progressives Congress, APC, of any blame over the booing of the immediate past governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose at the weekend.Dipe was reacting to the allegation of Fayose’s Media Aide, Lere Olayinka that some miscreants invaded Emmanuel Cathedral Church, Ado Ekiti and booed Fayose during the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe on Saturday.Olayinka had alleged that the miscreants were calling Fayose unprintable names.However, Dipe said it was absurd for Olayinka to have made such unsubstantiated allegation against the ruling party.He said: “Fayose lived as if there was no tomorrow, he reigned as if there was no expiry date to his regime. He trampled on the rights of the people, treating them like slaves in their own land.“Our findings about the unfortunate fate that befell the former governor is that he was indeed booed, but by those he had offended within his own party, the PDP, who felt bruised and pained about the way he enslaved them within their own party.“Fayose is the architect of his own misfortune. He will be living in a fool’s paradise to think the people will forget all his sins too quickly. He is now being haunted by his past misdeeds.”