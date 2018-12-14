The African Action Congress has written a letter to the Chairman of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, threatening to sue him, the Broadcast Organisation of Nigeria and the Nigeria Elections Debate Group if its Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, is not listed among those that will participate in the Presidential debateThe NEDG, organisers of the presidential debate in collaboration with the BON, had revealed that it selected five candidates on “character, conduct and other things of the candidates”.Those invited include: President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party; and a former Minister of Education, Mrs.Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria.The two others invited include: the Presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria, Fela Durotoye; and Young Progressives Party candidate, Kingsley Moghalu.However, in a letter signed by the National Legal Adviser of the AAC, Mr. Inibehe Effiong, the party described the exclusion of Sowore as a breach of Section 100 of the Electoral Act which states that all political parties be given fair representation and media exposure.The party said if Sowore was not included, the AAC would go to court to stop the event from holding.The letter read in part, “From the foregoing, it is apparent that the decision to exclude the AAC from the NEDG/BON 2019 Presidential election debate is unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, undemocratic, unjustifiable and indefensible.“Accordingly, I hereby demand the inclusion of the AAC in the scheduled NEDG/BON 2019 Presidential election debate.“Please take notice that if the AAC is not included in the said debate as demanded, we shall commence legal action against you, the BON and the NEDG in a court of competent jurisdiction to seek redress, including an order of injunction restraining you, BON and the NEDG from holding or organising the scheduled debate.”