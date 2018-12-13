Some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements are listed below according to Buhari centerA] Under President Buhari the N-Power Volunteer Corps has engaged and trained over 200,000 youths, 300,000 more are going to be engaged in a few months.Women stand by candidates they believe in all the way, so politicians do a lot to gain their confidence. I thank Nigerian women who put their confidence in me and voted for me in 2015; …seeing this gathering. I am confident that the confidence is still there.” — Pres. @MBuhariB] Under President Buhari 10,000 non-graduate in the N-Build category are being trained in 23 stateson vocational skills.C] The Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) MarketMoni scheme has empowered 350,000 MSMEs across 36 states of the Federation.D] NITDA has trained Persons Living with Disabilities on ICT skills.F] The President Buhari administration has approved N10billion Youth Entrepreneurship Support Project (YES-P) to empower youth with loans to start businesses.G] The President Buhari administration has established 8 Innovation hubs to promote youth entrepreneurship and innovation.F] Under the President Buhari administration, two (2) ICT innovation Hubs were established in the Northern-central region (Abuja), and the Southern region (Lagos) of the countryTraining of Niger Delta YouthsA] Under the President Buhari administration, Several Niger-Delta youths have acquired skills in different areas of business, trade and craft.B] Under President Buahri 130 youths in the Niger-Delta have been trained on poultry, aquaculture, crop production and N1 million naira each to each person