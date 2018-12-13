 Some of Buhari’s achievements on youth development listed | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements are listed below according to Buhari center

A] Under President Buhari the N-Power Volunteer Corps has engaged and trained over 200,000 youths, 300,000 more are going to be engaged in a few months.

B] Under President Buhari 10,000 non-graduate in the N-Build category are being trained in 23 states
on vocational skills.

C] The Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) MarketMoni scheme has empowered 350,000 MSMEs across 36 states of the Federation.


D] NITDA has trained Persons Living with Disabilities on ICT skills.

F] The President Buhari administration has approved N10billion Youth Entrepreneurship Support Project (YES-P) to empower youth with loans to start businesses.

G] The President Buhari administration has established 8 Innovation hubs to promote youth entrepreneurship and innovation.

F] Under the President Buhari administration, two (2) ICT innovation Hubs were established in the Northern-central region (Abuja), and the Southern region (Lagos) of the country

Training of Niger Delta Youths

A] Under the President Buhari administration, Several Niger-Delta youths have acquired skills in different areas of business, trade and craft.

B] Under President Buahri 130 youths in the Niger-Delta have been trained on poultry, aquaculture, crop production and N1 million naira each to each person




