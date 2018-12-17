The Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Jimi Agbaje has stated that APC has been rejected by all segments of the Lagos society.Speaking at a youth town hall meeting organised in honour of the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Lagos on Monday, Agbaje stated that APC will lose by a wide margin in Lagos society.This is coming just as he accused the APC of doing all it could to subvert its campaign efforts ahead of the poll scheduled to hold in March next year.The PDP guber hopeful who spoke in pidgin English restated that the people of the state are tired of the prevailing status quo of ‘one man rule.’“We have been on this for sometime and I can tell you that our campaign is for the freedom of Lagos. We are saying no more ‘baba sope’ (godfatherism).” He said.Commenting further in his prospects at the forthcoming election, Agbaje who promised Atiku of victory said, “The only solution (for winning) that they have now is rigging.”According to Agbaje the ruling party is jittery of impending defeat hence it has recourse to vandalism of the PDP’s campaign assets.“Them dey fear but I tell them sey, them never see anything yet. Over the weekend they were tearing and removing our posters and billboards.” He said.While expressing his resolve and that of his party, the PDP, he vowed “When they remove our billboards; we will put another ones. When they tear our posters, we will paste new ones.”According to Agbaje, the people of the state have rejected the APC and that the confirmation would come during the forthcoming polls.“I can assure you that as long as the people of Lagos are concerned they know who to vote for. If you go to the market and you ask the market women they will tell you that they know were to vote. All the people of the state know were to cast their votes.” He said.