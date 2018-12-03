Senator Shehu Sani has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to name those who asked Yemi Osinbajo to name them as vice president when he (Buhari) was sick.Sani, who was reacting to a claim by President Buhari that some people thought he was dead during his sickness in 2017, said he is afraid if the culprits can't be named now then Nigerians have to wait several years to find out the culprits through the president's memoir.The senator, representing Kaduna central senatorial district, made this call on his Twitter page on Monday, December 3.Sani said" "The president and the vice should have the courage to reveal the name of that very person who was desperate to be vice president, When the president went on health Vacation in the UK. Else, Nigerians will have to wait for memoirs in years to come, when the nation had moved on."See his tweet below:Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, December 2, finally reacted to insinuations that he may have been cloned and that he is not the actual person in Aso Rock as the nation’s leader.Buhari, who is in Poland for an official engagement, said that he is alive and would soon celebrate his 76th birthday.NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.