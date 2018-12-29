 Shagari’s body leaves Abuja for Sokoto | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The body of late former President, Shehu Shagari, has left the nation’s capital, Abuja, en route Sokoto State, his hometown for burial later on Saturday.

His body will be received by the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal before being transported to his hometown in Shagari Local Government Area of the state, reports Channels Television.






