The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Chief Olu Falae, has mourned the death of former president, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died Friday evening at the age of 93.Falae,who in a statement released Saturday morning by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Alpha Mohammed, said he received the death of the former Nigerian leader with huge shock, added that Nigeria had lost yet another great leader it had ever produced.He described Shagari as a president who led an exemplary lifestyle that eschewed all forms of discrimination, ethnic, tribal and religious sentiments.The statement read in full:”It was with a heavy heart that I received yesterday, the sad and shocking news of the death of yet another eminent personality, elder statesman and former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari whose demise occurred on Friday in Abuja after a short illness.“It grieves my heart that Nigeria has lost yet another most outstanding leaders this country has ever produced.“On behalf of the SDP family, I wish to express our heartfelt sympathy to the entire family of the deceased and the country at large for this monumental lose.“As an elder statesman, the Late Shagari during his life time, led an exemplary lifestlye that eschewed all forms of discrimination, ethnic, tribal and religious sentiment.“This was reflected in the great role he played in the emancipation of Zimbabwe and the fight against apartheid in South Africa decades ago.“The deceased was a great patriot who fought hard not just for peace and unity of this country but was instrumental to social economic development of this country.“As the First Executive President of Nigeria, the Late Alhaji Shehu distinguished himself with act of self-lessness during his services to the nation.“Right from the National Assembly where he first served as a representative for his home in Sokoto province and in his capacity as Minister in various offices before becoming president in the 1979 elections, he proved himself as a worthy leader until his goverment was overthrown in 1983 after he won a second term in a coup led by Muhammadu Buhari in eve of the new year.“He would be remembered for his patriotism, sacrifices and contributions to national development.His integrity, diligence to duty and “exemplary leadership stlye would continue to be a reference point whenever the history of Nigeria is being relived.“He will be missed greatly. We pray the Almighty God to grant his soul rest in the great beyond and his family as well as the entire country the fortitude to bear the lose.”